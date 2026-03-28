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AP Assembly special sessions begins for resolution on capital Amaravati

  • Created On:  28 March 2026 11:29 AM IST
AP Assembly special sessions begins for resolution on capital Amaravati
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A special session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly commenced on Saturday, with the House set to pass a resolution seeking legal recognition for Amaravati as the state’s capital.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu introduced the resolution, which urges the Central Government to amend the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act to grant formal legal status to Amaravati. Once approved by the Assembly, the resolution will be forwarded to the Centre for consideration.

Speaking on the occasion, Assembly Speaker Ayanna Patrudu said the Chief Minister is firmly committed to establishing a permanent capital for the state. He stressed the need for continuity in governance, noting that key decisions such as the choice of capital should not change with every shift in political power.

The move is seen as a significant step in resolving the long-standing uncertainty over Andhra Pradesh’s capital.

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Amaravati Capital ResolutionAndhra Pradesh AssemblyChandrababu NaiduAP Reorganisation ActCapital Legal Status
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