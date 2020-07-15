Andhra Pradesh Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held at the Secretariat in Velagapudi has took decisions on some crucial issues. The Cabinet approved to form a committee for the formation of new districts. A committee headed by the Chief Secretary will be set up to form new districts. Along with chief secretary, the committee consists of the CCLA Commissioner, the GAD Services Secretary, the Planning Division Secretary, a representative from the Chief Minister's Office, and the Convener, the Principal Secretary for Finance. The Chief Minister directed the committee to submit a report as early as possible.

New districts will be formed bordering the Parliamentary constituency. CM YS Jagan has initiated the formation of new districts as promised in the elections. With the government's latest decision, 13 districts will be reorganized and formed into 25 districts. However, the formation of the 26th district was also discussed at the cabinet meeting raised by deputy CM Pushpa Srivani asking that Araku district, which has a large geographical area be made into another district.

CM YS Jagan pointed out that the Araku district area is spread over 4 districts and directed the authorities to study making Araku into two districts. "We are setting up new districts with the aim of developing the backward areas," he said.