AP cabinet expansion on July 22, to announce ministerial candidates tomorrow

With the two cabinet births lying vacant after the two former ministers, Pilli Subhash Chandrabose and Mopidevi Venkatramana have resigned after electing as Rajya Sabha members. The expansion of the Andhra Pradesh cabinet is likely to take place on July 22 at 1 pm. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would induct two ministers followed by the swearing-in program on the same day.

The Chief Minister has decided to give a chance to the same section of society (caste) who resigned for the cabinet posts. Venugopal Krishna, a Ramachandrapuram MLA from Shetty Balija community in East Godavari district and Palasa MLA Sidiri Appalaraju, who hails from a Matsyakara caste in Srikakulam district, is likely to be inducted as a minister.

The names of the cabinet members will be officially announced by the government tomorrow. The ruling party leaders said there could be no change in the portfolios.