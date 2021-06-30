AP cabinet meeting: Here the crucial decisions took by YS Jagan's cabinet

The Andhra Pradesh cabinet has taken several crucial decisions at a meeting held at the secretariat on Wednesday. The cabinet gave the green signal for the purchase of mobile veterinary ambulances across the state and decided to soon purchase veterinary ambulances as work on this has already been completed. The government has decided to launch a massive campaign for the construction of 28 lakh houses, which the YSRCP government is ambitiously constructing as part of the Navratnalu. The Cabinet approved the modalities for this and construction of 2,62,216 houses by TIDCO is said to be completed. The cabinet also gave the green signal to provide laptops to 9th to 12th class students under the Jagananna Amma Vodi scheme.



The cabinet further given nod for establishment of Andhra Kesari University on the outskirts of Ongole in Prakasam district and making Vizianagaram JNTU Engineering College into a varsity. To this end, it has agreed to amend the JNTU Act-2008. It also approved a bank loan guarantee of Rs 5,990 crore for infrastructure. The cabinet that approved the 2021-24 IT policy.



The Cabinet discussed the setting up of a re-gasification terminal at Kakinada Port and allowed it to conduct joint operations with the Maritime Board. The government has approved an amendment to the Land Rights Act to issue certificates to reserve graduates. It has agreed to allot 81 acres of land to Nakkapalli Hetero Drugs in Visakhapatnam district. The cabinet has agreed to supply water by gravity, under the initial phase for water supply under Rayalaseema Drought Prevention Project to Puttaparthi constituency. The cabinet, which discussed the concept of infrastructure in the medical sector, approved the purchase of 539 new 104 vehicles for PHCs across the state. It also gave the green signal for setting up a new police station in Vijayawada.

Apart from these, the cabinet also seems to have discussed measures to be taken to control corona, vaccination and third wave in the state. Prior to the Cabinet meeting, CM Jagan laid the foundation stone for the Krishna river embankment expansion works. Karakatta road will be widened from Kondavidu Vagu Ethipothala to Rayapudi at a cost of Rs 150 crore. The government has said it will build a two-lane road as well as a footpath.

The AP cabinet has focused on the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana water disputes. The resolution on Wednesday made it clear that the rights of the state were not compromised. On this occasion, the AP cabinet also blamed Telangana's attitude towards the Srisailam hydropower generation and has decided to bring the issue to centre's attention. The Prime Minister decided to write a letter to Modi on the matter.