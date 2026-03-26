AP cabinet nods for resolution on Amaravati as capital

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet has taken a pivotal decision by passing a resolution on granting statutory recognition to the capital city, Amaravati. The Council of Ministers proposed an amendment to Section 5 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, seeking the inclusion of Amaravati—within the CRDA limits—as the designated capital.

It was also decided that a four-hour discussion on Amaravati will be held in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on March 28, 2026, followed by the adoption of a resolution.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu directed ministers to inform the public about the history of Amaravati. Referring to past developments, he noted that Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had earlier supported Amaravati as the capital, and suggested reminding people of the “three capitals drama”. He also recalled tensions during that period, including a near physical confrontation involving Mohammed Ahmed Shariff.

Separately, the Chief Minister delivered a presentation on the power sector. The Cabinet decided to provide 2,000 ‘Surya Ghar’ connections in each constituency between April 5 and April 14. Directions were issued to reduce transmission losses through the PM-KUSUM scheme and to establish battery storage systems near 33/11 kV substations, while pushing technological reforms in the energy sector.