AP CM Chandrababu announces high level committee to probe Atchutapuram SEZ incident

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu announced the establishment of a high-level committee to investigate the tragic incident at the Escientia Pharma Company in Atchutapuram. The CM's remarks came after he conducted an inspection of the site where the accident occurred, emphasizing the need for prioritizing safety in industrial operations.

Naidu stated that the families of the deceased will receive a compensation of Rs. 1 crore, while those severely injured in the incident will be awarded Rs. 50 lakhs. Additionally, Rs. 25 lakhs will be provided to those with minor injuries. "We are committed to supporting the affected families and ensuring their well-being in this difficult time," he stated.

The Chief Minister highlighted that, despite the emphasis on safety, standard operating procedures (SOPs) were reportedly not adhered to during this incident. He noted that industries have failed to implement full safety standards, leading to a concerning trend in Visakhapatnam, where 120 fatalities were reported from 119 incidents over the last five years.

Naidu announced that an internal inquiry would be initiated within the industry to address safety compliance. "All industries classified in the red category must strictly follow safety protocols," he asserted.

The newly formed committee will be tasked with investigating the events leading to the accident and identifying any lapses. "Once we receive the committee's report, we will take appropriate actions against those responsible," Chandrababu assured.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister revealed plans for an additional committee to conduct a safety audit across various industries, stating, "We will take necessary measures to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future." The government aims to enhance safety standards and ensure that similar tragedies do not reoccur in the state.