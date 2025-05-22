Live
AP CM Chandrababu Condoles Death of Priest Ramanacharyulu
Chandrababu Naidu expressed his condolences on Twitter following the passing of Ramanacharyulu, the esteemed Chief Priest of the Simhachalam Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple.
Chandrababu Naidu expressed his condolences on Twitter following the passing of Ramanacharyulu, the esteemed Chief Priest of the Simhachalam Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple. Ramanacharyulu had dedicated over three and a half decades to conducting puja programmes in the service of Appanna, earning deep respect within the community.
In his heartfelt message, Naidu prayed for peace for the departed soul and extended his deepest sympathies to the Ramanacharyulu family during this difficult time. The loss of such a revered figure is mourned by many who valued his devotion and service to the temple and its devotees.
