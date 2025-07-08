  • Menu
AP CM Chandrababu lifts the gates of Srisailam project to release water

AP CM Chandrababu lifts the gates of Srisailam project to release water
In a recent visit to the Srisailam project, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu inspected a photo exhibition and engaged with officials from the Water Resources Department.

In a recent visit to the Srisailam project, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu inspected a photo exhibition and engaged with officials from the Water Resources Department.

During the visit, the CM performed a ceremonial act by offering water to Krishnamma, a local tradition. In a show of solidarity with farmers, he, along with the farmers, lifted the gates of the Srisailam project, releasing water towards Sagar. Specifically, gates number 6, 7, 8, and 11 were operated, much to the delight of the local community and Krishnamma, who celebrated the occasion.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by several prominent figures, including Ministers Nimmala Ramanaidu and BC Janardhan Reddy, as well as MP Byreddy Sabari and MLAs Bhuma Akhila Priya and Budda Rajasekhar Reddy.

