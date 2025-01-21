AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Highlights Indian Business Prowess at Davos Conference

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu emphasized the inherent business qualities of Indians during a conference organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Green Industrialization, held as part of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

In his address, CM Naidu praised the remarkable services provided by Indians to countries around the globe, stating, "Business qualities are in the blood of Indians." He expressed optimism about the future, asserting that his aspirations for development are becoming increasingly achievable.

Reflecting on the progress of Hyderabad over the last twenty-five years, Naidu remarked on the city's transformation into one of India's most livable urban spaces, attributing this success to dedicated efforts in various sectors. He noted pivotal moments in India’s economic history, such as the introduction of IT services by Bill Gates and the economic reforms of 1991, stating, "I introduced the second generation of reforms using the internet and economic reforms."

The chief minister proudly acknowledged the visibility of Andhra Pradesh's industrialists on global platforms and stressed the need for continued excellence in service provision. He further pointed out the political stability in India under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, contrasting it with the political uncertainty faced by many countries worldwide.

Naidu’s remarks at the Davos conference underscored his vision for a prosperous future, fueled by the entrepreneurial spirit of Indians and the collaborative efforts of industry leaders.