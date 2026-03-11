AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Urges Promotion of Dwacra Products

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has directed district collectors to actively promote Dwacra products, which are being marketed under the brand name 'Swayam'. During a meeting with the collectors, he emphasised the importance of 'Product Perfection' and urged the development of comprehensive marketing plans for Dwakra products.

Naidu suggested that branding efforts should emulate successful models like Amul, with a focus on creating a strong brand identity. He mentioned that a logo has already been designed for Dwakra and Mepma products under the Swayam banner.

The Chief Minister highlighted the need for cooperative marketing strategies and expressed confidence that Dwacra women would be able to repay their loans. He assured that banks would be willing to extend financial support to assist their entrepreneurial efforts.