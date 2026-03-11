  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Urges Promotion of Dwacra Products

  • Created On:  11 March 2026 4:56 PM IST
AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Urges Promotion of Dwacra Products
X

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has directed district collectors to actively promote Dwacra products, which are being marketed under the brand name 'Swayam'. During a meeting with the collectors, he emphasised the importance of 'Product Perfection' and urged the development of comprehensive marketing plans for Dwakra products.

Naidu suggested that branding efforts should emulate successful models like Amul, with a focus on creating a strong brand identity. He mentioned that a logo has already been designed for Dwakra and Mepma products under the Swayam banner.

The Chief Minister highlighted the need for cooperative marketing strategies and expressed confidence that Dwacra women would be able to repay their loans. He assured that banks would be willing to extend financial support to assist their entrepreneurial efforts.

Tags

Chandrababu NaiduDWACRA ProductsSwayam BrandWomen Self Help GroupsCooperative Marketing Strategy
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

Preity Zinta’s heartfelt birthday message for husband Gene Goodenough: My silver lining in a cloudy sky

Preity Zinta’s heartfelt birthday message for husband Gene Goodenough: My silver lining in a cloudy sky

National News

More
Share it
X