AP CM Chandrababu Naidu's Non-Stop Monitoring of Flood Crisis in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh is grappling with unprecedented flood damage after experiencing heavy rainfall over the past three days, with precipitation ranging from 29 cm to 34 cm. This deluge has severely disrupted daily life, causing national highways to be blocked and leading to the cancellation of numerous train services.

The Budameru stream, which flows through Vijayawada city, has exacerbated the situation by flooding several colonies. This has forced nearly 200,000 residents to seek refuge on the terraces or first floors of their buildings to escape the rising waters.

In response to the crisis, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has demonstrated exceptional hands-on leadership. Foregoing his office duties, he has been actively involved in flood management efforts on the ground, operating from a caravan to ensure that the administration remains effective and responsive. The Chief Minister has emphasized that protecting lives and property is his foremost priority and has committed to remaining in the affected areas until the situation improves.

The recent rainfall has shattered previous records, particularly impacting Krishna and Guntur districts. With up to 34 cm of rain recorded in a single day, the floodwaters from Budameru have inundated areas such as Singhnagar and Nandamuri Nagar, leading to widespread displacement.

Chief Minister Naidu, drawing on his experience from previous crises such as the Hudhud cyclone in Visakhapatnam and the Titli cyclone in Srikakulam, has directed officials to prioritize the distribution of food and water. Under his supervision, relief efforts have been ramped up, with food packets being distributed by boat to affected regions.

In addition, the Chief Minister has reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging them to classify the floods as a natural calamity. In response, the central government has mobilized 10 NDRF teams, 40 power boats, and six helicopters to assist with rescue operations.

Naidu has not limited his efforts to administrative reviews but has personally visited the flood-affected regions of Vijayawada multiple times, including late into the night. His presence and repeated appeals to residents aim to bolster public confidence and ensure effective coordination during the crisis.

The Chief Minister has promised that he will remain in the affected areas until the floodwaters recede and normalcy is restored, further assuring the people of his unwavering commitment to their well-being.