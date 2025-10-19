AP CM Chandrababu reviews on upcoming investment summit in Visakhapatnam

Live
In a bid to boost investments in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu convened a video conference meeting today (Sunday) at the AP Secretariat to discuss the upcoming CII Investment Summit in Amaravati-Visakhapatnam. The meeting was attended by Industries Minister TG Bharat, senior officials from the Industries Department, the Economic Development Board, and CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee, along with CII representatives and officials from various departments.
Scheduled for November 14 and 15 in Visakhapatnam, the investment summit aims to attract industrialists and promote the state's investment potential. The coalition government has previously conducted roadshows in cities both across India and internationally to garner interest in the summit.
During the meeting, Chief Minister Naidu urged that the event be organised in a manner akin to the renowned Davos summit. He emphasised the importance of inviting Chief Ministers and policymakers from other states to participate, allowing for discussions not only on investment opportunities but also on knowledge sharing, logistics, technology, and various other sectors.