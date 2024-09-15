  • Menu
AP CM Chandrababu to Attend Global Renewable Energy Investors Meet in Gujarat

AP CM Chandrababu to Attend Global Renewable Energy Investors Meet in Gujarat
In a significant move towards fostering renewable energy collaborations, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is set to travel to Gujarat tomorrow to participate in the 4th Global Renewable Energy Investors Meet Expo. The event is scheduled to take place in Gandhinagar, bringing together key stakeholders in the renewable energy sector.

The conference will be jointly organized by several states, including Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh. This collaborative effort aims to attract investment and promote sustainable energy solutions across these regions.

CM Chandrababu’s participation underscores Andhra Pradesh's commitment to renewable energy initiatives and its role in advancing India’s energy transition goals. The expo is anticipated to facilitate discussions on innovative technologies, investment opportunities, and policy frameworks that can enhance the growth of the renewable energy sector in the country.

