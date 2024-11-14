AP CM Chandrababu Wishes Children on Children's Day

In a heartfelt message on the occasion of Children’s Day, Chandrababu extended warm wishes to the children of the nation, emphasizing their crucial role as the future citizens. "Today's children are tomorrow's citizens, and it is our collective responsibility to protect their rights and nurture them into responsible adults," he stated.

Highlighting the significance of Children’s Day, celebrated on the birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Chandrababu urged everyone to pay tribute to Nehru's legacy by reaffirming their commitment to safeguarding children's rights. "If we guide children on the right path, our nation will inevitably prosper in the same direction," he remarked.

Chandrababu called for a united effort to provide a better future for children, ensuring that socio-economic challenges do not hinder their growth and development. "Let us come together to make a promise to protect and nurture our young ones, thereby laying a solid foundation for a brighter tomorrow," he concluded, inspiring action and support for the welfare of children.