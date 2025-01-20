AP CM N. Chandrababu Naidu Interacts with Telugu Community in Zurich

Zurich witnessed a special Meet and Greet program where Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu engaged with Telugu NRIs, highlighting the global potential of Telugu people. Addressing the gathering, he emphasized the importance of youth participation in politics and shared his vision for their growth.

“In the past, when one visited Switzerland, it was rare to see anyone from our community. Today, Telugu people are making their presence felt worldwide. Europe, too, offers immense opportunities, and I am proud to see our people leading globally,” the Chief Minister remarked.

Reflecting on his tenure, Naidu spoke about his contributions to Hyderabad's transformation into an IT hub. “I was the first to talk about IT. I advised against selling lands in Hyderabad and focused on its development. Today, Telangana ranks first in the country in per capita income due to Hyderabad’s growth. Back then, I encouraged girls' education by introducing 33% reservation in college seats for them. My vision was not just for people to take up jobs but to reach a level where they could create jobs,” he added.

The Chief Minister urged the community to balance their professional and personal lives while maintaining connections with their homeland. “You should become global leaders. Telugu people must thrive across the globe. I advocate for ‘One Family, One Entrepreneur.’ During the Ukraine war, it was with your help that we could bring back medical students to India,” he said.

Sharing anecdotes about his interactions with global leaders, Naidu revealed, “I once explained my vision to Bill Gates for 45 minutes when he initially allotted only five minutes. It was through my efforts that Microsoft set up its operations in Hyderabad, paving the way for Satya Nadella to become the company’s CEO.”

Naidu’s address resonated with the Telugu diaspora, inspiring them to continue their contributions both globally and in their homeland.