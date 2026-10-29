AP CM Orders Speedy Cyclone Relief, Power Restoration and Compensation

Taking stock of the devastation caused by severe Cyclone Arnab on Wednesday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday directed officials to fast-track relief operations, prioritising the restoration of power supply and the disbursement of compensation to affected people.

Addressing district collectors and other officials via video conference, Naidu stressed the need to expedite relief and restoration measures and sustain the efforts until normalcy was fully restored.

Naidu directed officials to immediately remove fallen trees from roads and clear debris left by the cyclone. He also stressed the need to take precautions to prevent breaches in tanks and canals.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that a preliminary report on the damage caused by the cyclone would be submitted by Thursday evening.

Naidu directed officials to expedite damage assessments and provide compensation to affected people, excluding crop losses, as a government order on compensation had already been issued.

He commended the state machinery for its proactive response during the cyclone and stressed the need to support people affected by natural disasters through effective planning and timely assistance.

The Chief Minister said that while coastal regions were reeling from the devastation caused by Cyclone Arnab, the Rayalaseema region was facing the effects of El Niño. He asked officials to focus on both situations and ensure that people did not suffer.

He noted that conditions were unfavourable for sowing crops in Rayalaseema, while farmers in North Andhra, the coastal districts and the Godavari river region had suffered damage to standing crops and coconut trees.

Naidu asked agriculture officials, scientists and students to assess the extent to which waterlogged crops could be saved and explore measures to prevent further damage.

He also directed officials to assess the feasibility of replanting uprooted coconut trees and other horticultural crops and implement suitable schemes to compensate affected farmers.

Naidu said technology should be used to expedite crop damage assessments and ensure that relief reached affected people without delay.

The Chief Minister is also scheduled to address a vido conference with the farmers who were affected by the Cyclone Arnab around 1.30 pm.

Meanwhile, the Centre has announced that it would extend all necessary help to the states affected by Cyclone Arnab.

Taking stock of the damage caused by the cyclone, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Puducherry, and Chhattisgarh on Thursday morning.

He appreciated the work of the NDRF and the SDRF which have been working round the clock to provide assistance to the affected people. He said that soon the centre would send special teams to assess the damage caused due to Cyclone Arnab.