CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy orders hassle-free treatment in Covid hospitals

Andhra Pradesh: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to ensure that there would be no problems to the patients being treated in Covid hospitals.



During the review at the camp office here on Thursday, the Chief Minister said many patients are being treated for Covid under Aarogyasri and there should be no errors in their treatment.

He asked the officials to procure injections and medicines required to treat black fungus patients from wherever available. Orphaned children should receive financial assistance every month, he said and directed the officials to deposit Rs 10 lakh, being given to them, wherever they get more interest. The officials informed the Chief Minister that cases, including serious ones, are declining in the state. They said positivity rate has dropped to 13.02 per cent from 25.56 per cent on May 16.

The officials said ICU beds availability has increased to 1,582 by June 2 from 380 on May 15. They said only 433 oxygen beds were available on May 17 while they were 7,270 at present and added that 9,378 general beds were available on May 19 and there are 11,708 beds at present.

They said as per analysis of seven weeks data shows that the cases were decreasing in all the districts. They said the number of patients in Covid care centers was also decreasing and there were only 14,057 patients in them now.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that first dose of vaccine was administered to 51,03,821 people and two doses were given to 25,47,784 people across the state.

They said the Central government has alloted 36,94,210 doses of vaccine for June and distributed 5,08,710 till now and added that they have decided to procure 20,74,730 doses of vaccine from government side.