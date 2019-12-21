AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to formally launch Netanna Nestam today

Amaravati: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch Netanna Nestam at Dharmavaram in Anantapur district on Saturday. Around 85, 000 weavers will be given Rs 24, 000 annually under the scheme, according to a statement issued by Chief Minister's Office on Friday.

So far, 75,243 identified weaver households will receive financial assistance of Rs 24,000 each and Rs 180,58,32,000 was allocated for the scheme.

The launch coincides with the birthday of Jagan Mohan Reddy. On his birthday, he is going to fulfil one more promise made to the weavers' community which has a population of 2,26,594.

Aim of Netanna Nestam is to make the handloom weavers more competitive by upgrading their equipment.

The state will spend Rs 204 crore for the scheme under which Rs 24,000 will be paid in December every year.

Neglect by the government on one hand and inability to compete with power looms on the other hand, pushed handloom weavers in to a dire situation.

Moreover, the cost of raw materials yarn, dyes, and chemicals, is increasing thus reducing the their earnings. The handloom industry is losing its existence with a decrease in the handloom workers in the state.

Unlike other schemes, the amount of Rs 24,000 would be received by the eligible weavers in a single spell in December every year.

One weaver in every family will be eligible for only one benefit for this scheme, irrespective of the number of looms owned by the family.

For the transparency in identifying the beneficiaries, the government is using village secretariats and transparent social audit process.

In addition, the government's Apco (Andhra Pradesh State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society) signed a pact with e-commerce company Amazon under which Amazon promotes and sells handloom products from Apco thus creating market for handloom products. As many as 104 types of handloom products would be marketed by Amazon.