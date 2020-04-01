AP Deputy CM Amzath Basha clarifies on Delhi tour, says he hadn't attended the prayers

Andhra Pradesh state deputy chief minister Amzath Basha made it clear that he was in Kadapa from March 5 to 26. Rubbishing the rumours around his presence at Tablighi Jamaat meeting, Amzath Basha said that he was off to Delhi to discuss on the case pertaining to increase in reservations to Muslims on March 2. He said that he didn't attend Tablighi Jamaat meetings and outraged against some media houses for spreading false news. The deputy minister warned the media outlet of sueing the channels.

He challenged the media houses will they shut their channels if not proved the allegations. He lodged a complaint with YSR district SP Anburajan against the Yellow Media. However, the Tablighi Jamaat event has turned the situation of the country with an increase of Coronavirus positive cases. Over 700 people attended these prayers from across the state. The absence of social distance seems to be responsible for the spread of the virus.

Earlier, there were rumours spread across the state that the Deputy chief minister has off to Delhi for prayers. But in fact, the deputy CM has been in the state for the last 20 days.