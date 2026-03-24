AP doesn’t just ink MoUs, but grounds them swiftly: Lokesh

Visakhapatnam: The NDA government in Andhra Pradesh doesn’t just sign Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) for investments but ensures that they get grounded fast, asserted IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of Rs 1.36 lakh-crore greenfield integrated steel plant of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) at Rajayyapeta in Nakkapalli mandal of Anakapalli district on Monday, Lokesh said that Andhra Pradesh not only attracts investments but also believes in delivering outcomes at a record speed. “We do not merely announce projects but believe in executing them at the earliest.

This is what inclusive growth means. Our unwavering agenda is creating 20 lakh jobs for the unemployed youths as promised,” the IT Minister said.

Describing that the ground-breaking ceremony is not just an event, Lokesh said, it’s a statement of belief that Andhra Pradesh and India could get things done and what decentralised development and inclusive growth is all about.

“This is just the beginning of the steel ecosystem and the project mirrors resilience and trust. A 30-minute of Zoom call with CEO of Arcelor Mittal Aditya Mittal back in 2024 resulted in taking the Greenfield integrated steel plant forward a few months later through speed of doing business and getting the relevant clearances done,” Lokesh recalled, defining the establishment of the integrated steel plant as a transformational movement for North Andhra.

The IT Minister mentioned that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is witnessing a transformational growth, strong policy support for industrial development. Highlighting how people believe in ‘brand CBN’, referring to his father and Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Lokesh said Naidu’s government means trust, consistency and delivery. “Chandrababu Naidu is a leader who built credibility over decades and global leaders repose faith in him to invest in the state. This is the magnitude of how ‘double engine bullet train Sarkar’ works,” Lokesh said.

Expressing gratitude to Executive Chairman of ArcelorMittal Lakshmi Mittal for investing in Andhra Pradesh, Lokesh mentioned that the state is also keen on building cluster-based models to create sustainable and scalable employment opportunities for the people of AP.

“The integrated steel plant at Anakapalli is certain to put Anakapalli on the world map,” the IT Minister said.