AP draws 25% of India’s new investments: Naidu

Amaravati: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has underlined that Andhra Pradesh has regained its global brand image and emerged as one of India’s top investment destinations, attracting nearly 25 per cent of all foreign investments in the country over the last 18 months.

Addressing the Telugu Diaspora in Zurich on Monday, Naidu said the turnaround was driven by his administration’s sharp focus on “speed of doing business” and policy-led growth. The meeting took place on the first day of his four-day visit to attend the World Economic Forum summit.

Naidu amplified that Andhra Pradesh has secured some of the largest foreign investment commitments in India, including Google’s biggest investment in the country. He also cited ArcelorMittal’s proposed Rs 1 lakh crore steel plant and the US $ 10 billion green ammonia project of AM Green in Kakinada, for which the foundation stone has been laid.

The Chief Minister said the State is strengthening its advantage in low-cost power generation and procurement. Power sector reforms, he added, have made Andhra Pradesh an attractive destination for data centres and other energy-intensive industries. He said investment proposals worth Rs 22 lakh crore are currently under discussion and could generate up to 20 lakh jobs, upon implementation.

Drawing a comparison with a tiny nation of significance across the globe, Naidu pointed to Liechtenstein, a small European nation that achieved prosperity by embracing technology. Andhra Pradesh, he said, is following a similar path by prioritising Artificial Intelligence, quantum computing, space technologies, and drones. He said drones will be deployed across public services, agriculture, and healthcare.

Naidu said the State is focusing on electronics manufacturing, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals, while also investing in public health through the Sanjeevani programme, natural farming for safe food, and water security initiatives. He noted that reservoirs in Andhra Pradesh currently hold 958 TMC of water.

Turning to the Diaspora, Naidu urged Telugu professionals abroad to stay rooted in their moorings, while adapting to their host countries. He said the Telugu community should grow as job providers, not just job seekers.

Naidu highlighted the government’s “One Family, One Entrepreneur” policy and announced Rs 50 crore corpus to support NRI entrepreneurs. The Ratan Tata Innovation Hub, he said, will offer mentorship and institutional support to startups.