AP Dy. CM Pawan Kalyan briefs media on floods, says roads were damaged extensively

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan highlighted the severe impact of heavy rains across the state, which have resulted in significant destruction to crops and infrastructure.

Speaking to media, Pawan Kalyan stated that the relentless downpour has led to the devastation of over 3,312 kilometers of roads, with numerous areas experiencing severe washouts. The Roads and Buildings department has reported extensive damage, further complicating transportation and connectivity in the region.

Pawan revealed that approximately 1.69 lakh acres of farmland have been affected by waterlogging, leading to substantial crop losses for local farmers. The Deputy Chief Minister also noted that horticultural crops suffered considerable damage, particularly over 18,424 hectares.

In relation to rural infrastructure, Pawan disclosed that around 233 kilometers of roads managed by the Panchayati Raj Engineering Department were severely impacted, with many roads rendered completely unusable. "Additionally, the fishing community faced hardships, with about 60 boats belonging to local fishermen reported damaged due to the flooding," Pawan said.

