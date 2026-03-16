AP emerges as national role model in energy efficient cooking initiative

Andhra Pradesh has emerged as a national role model in adopting innovative energy-efficient technologies, setting a benchmark by implementing National Efficient Cooking Programme (NECP) across all Anganwadi Centres despite challenging global energy conditions.

The State government has decided to provide energy-efficient induction stoves to every Anganwadi Centre on a saturation basis, following approval from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The initiative is being implemented through Women Development and Child Welfare Department with the support of Energy Efficiency Services Limited under the Union government’s clean-energy programme.

According to officials, the first phase of the programme has already been completed successfully. Under Phase-I, EESL supplied 11,400 energy-efficient induction stoves along with utensils to Anganwadi Centres across the State. Encouraged by the success of this phase, the government has now ordered procurement of induction stoves and utensils for the remaining 44,346 Anganwadi Centres to ensure complete coverage.

Officials said the shift to 1200-watt induction cooktops will significantly reduce recurring LPG costs, resulting in estimated annual savings of nearly Rs 24 crore. The programme is also expected to prevent about 28,327 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions each year, contributing to environmental protection.

Beyond cost and environmental benefits, the initiative improves safety and working conditions for Anganwadi staff. Induction cooking eliminates open flames, reducing fire hazards while creating cooler and cleaner kitchens—particularly important during the summer months.

The initiative aligns with the Union government’s ‘Go Electric’ campaign and the energy-efficiency drive promoted by Bureau of Energy Efficiency. Officials say the programme reflects Andhra Pradesh’s commitment to sustainable development, women’s welfare, and climate-friendly technologies at the grassroots level.