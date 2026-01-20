AP emerges livestock leader, launches animal health drive

Vijayawada: Minister for agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, dairy development, fisheries, cooperation and marketing K Atchannaidu said Andhra Pradesh is steadily emerging as a national leader in the livestock sector, with strong performance in the production of eggs, milk and meat. He said the state ranks first in egg production with 2,739 crore eggs, fourth in meat production with 11.30 lakh metric tonnes, and seventh in milk production with around 139.30 lakh metric tonnes.

The minister, accompanied by government whip and Gannavaram MLA Yarlagadda Venkata Rao inaugurated Janmabhoomi-style free animal health camps at Nidamanuru village in Vijayawada Rural mandal on Monday.

He said the state has a substantial livestock population, including 108.19 lakh cows and buffaloes, 231.49 lakh sheep and goats and 1,078.63 lakh poultry birds. Nearly 25 lakh families rely on animal husbandry as a primary source of livelihood, making it a vital pillar of the rural economy, particularly for women.

These camps will run across all villages from January 19 to 31, offering veterinary treatment, preventive vaccinations, deworming, infertility management, diagnostic tests, and awareness sessions on modern animal husbandry practices.

The initiative aims to boost animal health and productivity, prevent disease outbreaks, and ease the financial burden on farmers.

Atchannaidu reaffirmed the government’s Swarna Andhra–2047 vision, which includes a strategic roadmap to elevate Andhra Pradesh into the top three states in milk, meat, and egg production nationwide. He described the livestock sector as a cornerstone of the state’s economy, contributing about Rs 1.67 lakh crore and accounting for 10.26 per cent of the Gross Value Added (GVA) in 2024–25.

The minister referred to the state’s rich heritage of indigenous breeds, including Ongole and Punganur cattle, Godavari buffaloes, Nellore and Macherla sheep and Aseel poultry, which have gained national acclaim.

He assured efforts to revive the endangered Ongole breed and announced upcoming discussions with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to fill vacant veterinary doctor and staff positions.

Steps for constructing a compound wall at NTR Veterinary University will also begin soon. Reflecting on last year’s success, he noted that similar camps in 2025 covered 13,257 villages, benefiting over 10.48 lakh animals and 5.36 lakh farmers.

Additional support measures include distribution of subsidised fortified cattle feed and fodder seeds. Farmers can access services by calling the toll-free number 104 for medical assistance or 1962 for veterinary ambulance services in villages.

AP Gowda Welfare Corporation chairman Veeranki Gurumurthy, Gannavaram AMC chairman Gudavalli Narasimha Rao, Nagarjuna Sagar Left Canal Project Committee vice-chairman Alla Venkata Gopala Krishna Rao and leaders from TDP, BJP, and Jana Sena Party were present.