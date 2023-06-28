  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

AP Employees union leader gets relief as High Court allows to file bail plea

AP High Court
x

Andhra Pradesh High Court

Highlights

Andhra Pradesh Government Employees Union President Suryanarayana got relief in the High Court as the court set aside the order passed

Andhra Pradesh Government Employees Union President Suryanarayana got relief in the High Court as the court set aside the order passed by the lower court and allowed him to file a bail petition in the ACB court.

The High Court directed the ACB court to decide the bail issue by July 7. Also, the AP High Court has issued an order not to arrest Suryanarayana till the 7th of next month. Senior advocate YV Ravi Prasad argued on behalf of Suryanarayan.

It is known that cases have been registered against Suryanarayana under the Prevention of Corruption Act. It seems that case of irregularities in the Commercial Taxes Department was registered and he is trying to get anticipatory bail for this.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X