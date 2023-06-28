AP Employees union leader gets relief as High Court allows to file bail plea

Andhra Pradesh Government Employees Union President Suryanarayana got relief in the High Court as the court set aside the order passed by the lower court and allowed him to file a bail petition in the ACB court.

The High Court directed the ACB court to decide the bail issue by July 7. Also, the AP High Court has issued an order not to arrest Suryanarayana till the 7th of next month. Senior advocate YV Ravi Prasad argued on behalf of Suryanarayan.

It is known that cases have been registered against Suryanarayana under the Prevention of Corruption Act. It seems that case of irregularities in the Commercial Taxes Department was registered and he is trying to get anticipatory bail for this.