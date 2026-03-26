AP explores global agricultural ties with Singapore

Vijayawada: Agriculture minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu held a key video conference with Singapore representatives on Wednesday, aiming to strengthen global connectivity in agriculture and explore opportunities for collaboration in food security, supply chains, and modern farming practices.

During the meeting, the minister highlighted the state’s efforts to promote agriculture through exports, attract investments, and adopt advanced technologies. He explained measures being taken to ensure remunerative prices for farmers and improve overall agricultural productivity. The discussions also focused on policy-making, with Singapore representatives sharing insights on how data-driven approaches and public feedback are used to design effective policies.

With Singapore importing nearly 80 per cent of its food requirements, its delegation elaborated on best practices in food security, storage systems, and efficient supply chain management. Special emphasis was laid on timely delivery, quality preservation, and logistics management.

The minister expressed interest in adopting similar data-driven governance models in Andhra Pradesh. Discussions also covered coastal development, fisheries, and infrastructure enhancement along coastal regions. Both sides explored the potential to replicate Singapore’s advanced coastal management models in the state. Cold storage management and modern cold chain systems were also key topics, focusing on reducing post-harvest losses and ensuring food quality. The meeting concluded with optimism about strengthening cooperation, knowledge exchange, and investment opportunities in the agricultural sector.