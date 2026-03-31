AP Film Chamber elects new committee

Vijayawada: The ninth annual general body meeting and elections of the Andhra Pradesh Film Chamber were held here on Sunday. A new executive committee was elected. Ambati Madhumohan Krishna was re-elected as president for a second term. Vees Vijay Varma Pakalapati, A Lohith Kumar, and CH Lakshmi Narasimham were elected as vice-presidents. JV Mohan Goud will serve as general secretary, while PDR Prasad Reddy, RVN Varaprasad, and NS Murthy are joint secretaries. K Ravindranath Tagore Babu is the treasurer.

The president stated that key challenges hindering the growth of the film industry in Andhra Pradesh will be addressed with government support. Inspired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, the Chamber aims to position the state as a global cinema hub and create opportunitiesfor youth.