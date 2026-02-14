AP Finance Minister Presents Rs. 3,32,205 Crore Budget for 2026-27

Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav today tabled the Andhra Pradesh budget for the financial year 2026-27 in the Legislative Assembly. Addressing the house, he described the budget as more than just a statement of accounts, but a commitment to drive the state's development and public welfare with coordinated effort.

The total budget amounts to Rs. 3,32,205 crore, comprising Rs. 2,56,143 crore in revenue expenditure and Rs. 53,915 crore in capital expenditure. The budget projects a revenue deficit of Rs. 22,002 crore and a fiscal deficit of Rs. 75,868 crore.

Key allocations include Rs. 6,000 crore for the construction of Amaravati, Rs. 13,934 crore for the power sector, Rs. 13,546 crore for roads, ports, and airports, and Rs. 3,161 crore for industries.

Additional allocations feature Rs. 1,500 crore for the VB Ji Ram Ji Adjustment Fund, Rs. 5,451 crore for housing, Rs. 4,000 crore each for NTR Vaidya Seva and Jal Jeevan, Rs. 1,037 crore for the Swachh Bharat Mission, and Rs. 28,000 crore for the Visakhapatnam Economic Region, which includes ten districts. The Rayalaseema Global Horticulture Hub has a budget of Rs. 30,000 crore.

The budget also proposes a separate Cyber Crime Police Station for each district, Rs. 32,308 crore for School Education, Rs. 22,942 crore for Panchayat Raj, Rs. 13,598 crore for Agriculture and Allied Sectors, Rs. 6,660 crore for Annadata Sukhibhava, Rs. 6,105 crore for Polavaram, Rs. 9,165 crore for the Home Department, Rs. 14,539 crore for Municipal Departments, and Rs. 18,224 crore for Water Resources.

Other allocations include Rs. 300 crore for hostels and Gurukuls, Rs. 3,836 crore for student scholarships, Rs. 2,161 crore for the Mid-day Meal Scheme, and Rs. 27,719 crore for NTR Bharosa.