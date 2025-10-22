AP gets OZ nod

Amaravati: Minister for IT and HRD Nara Lokesh on Tuesday said Australia has granted its first import approval for unpeeled Indian prawns after years of restrictions triggered by white spot virus detections. The minister, who is currently on a tour to Australia, has been holding meetings with government officials, investors, and key players in the seafood trade to explore fresh market opportunities for Indian aquaculture exports following tariffs on prawn imports by the US.

“A long-standing hurdle for Indian seafood exporters has been Australia's restrictions on unpeeled prawns due to white spot virus detection. Today, the first import approval for Indian prawns has been granted,” Lokesh said in a post on 'X', calling the development a major step forward.

White spot syndrome virus is a highly contagious and deadly pathogen that primarily affects farmed shrimp and other crustaceans. Aquaculture farmers from Andhra Pradesh have been facing challenges ever since the United States imposed steep tariffs and Australia blocked unpeeled consignments.

Lokesh thanked both the Indian and Australian governments for working together to resolve the issue and noted that the decision will significantly boost India's aquaculture exporters. “This approval is expected to ease trade bottlenecks, revive exporter confidence, and create new opportunities for coastal Andhra Pradesh's prawn economy,” Lokesh said.

On the third day of his Australia tour, Lokesh held discussions with Seafood Industry Australia leaders in Parramatta and called for structured trade missions to connect Andhra Pradesh seafood exporters with Australian and global buyers.