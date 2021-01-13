AP government all set for Covid vax drive

Amaravati: Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Alla Kali Srinivas said the AP government is all set for Covid vaccination programme in the state. He said the vaccination will be given to health staff in the first phase.



The minister said the officials have identified 3,87,983 health staff for vaccination. He said the highest number of 38,128 members will be vaccinated in East Godavari and lowest number of 17,465 members will be vaccinated in Vizianagaram district.

Meanwhile, the government has set up four cold storage points including at Kurnool, Kadapa, Guntur and Visakhapatnam along with state storage point at Gannavaram. The government is ready with freezers with a capacity to preserve one crore vaccines .CC cameras were set up at all storage points and control rooms were set up at district level. A call centre was set up with Ph No: 104 to function round the clock.

If anyone other than the frontline staff wants vaccination, they have to register their names in Co-Vin with photo identity. The state government seeks cooperation of Indian Medical Association and NGOs for the success of vaccination programme.