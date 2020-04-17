AP government issues guidelines to help fishermen amid ban on fishing due to lockdown

Andhra Pradesh: The state government has taken steps to help fishermen who have been out of work for nearly three months due to a lockdown and a ban on fishing. Recognition of beneficiaries began in provide help for next twenty days. The government is collecting details of field staff and workers currently working on boats and has released guidelines for the selection of beneficiaries of the fishing.

When the YSRCP came to power in May 2019, the financial assistance was increased to Rs.10,000. A total of 1,02,338 people were provided financial aid on World Fisheries Day on last November 21. Officials expect the number of beneficiaries would increase this year as the number of boats increased.

The eligible beneficiaries are required to submit the applications from March 31. The government will provide financial aid to 8 Yacht boat drivers, 3 motorboat drivers and 3 conventional boat drivers.

After the list of beneficiaries is finalized, the government would deposit the amount under Veta Viraama Sahayam into their bank accounts. Fisheries Minister Mopidevi Venkatramana said the government would provide assistance within 20 days after the hunting is halted.