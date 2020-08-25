AP government revises Professional Tax Structure in the state amid revenue deficit

The Andhra Pradesh government took another sensational decision. It has recently issued a new notification amending the previous orders raising the professional tax for certain categories. The tax slab, which is at Rs. 1250 has Increased to Rs. 2000 not exceeding Rs.2500. On the other hand Businesses with a turnover of less than Rs 10 lakh are exempted from professional tax while those with income between Rs. 10 lakh to Rs 25 lakh, are entitled to pay Rs. 2500 as professional tax to the state government.

While for those working in the film industry, Rs. 2500 professional tax for district and state level co-operative societies, video library and way bridge operators were also imposed Rs. 2500 as professional tax. Public telephone operators will be exempted from professional tax while takeaway food points, curry points and canteens will be charged Rs. 2500 as professional tax.

As the professional tax collected upto July in current financial year was at Rs. 46.85 and Rs. 69.60 crore in corresponding period last year. It is stated that state government amassed Rs 231.68 crore in the form of Profession Tax in 2019-20 and Rs 221.80 crore the previous year. "The profession tax was last revised in way back in February 2013. Since then, the economic scenario saw many changes, impacting the incomes of various professionals and warranting an upward revision of tax slabs in certain categories," Bhargava said.