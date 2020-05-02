AP Government will supply Free power for 9 hours to 81% feeders in kharif

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh government will supply free power for nine hours to 81 per cent of feeders from the kharif season and will increase to 100 per cent for next rabi season.

This was revealed at a review meeting held here on Friday and chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He sought details on the progress of the work for the 10,000 MW capacity solar power plant and the officials told him that the works would start by month end.

With regard to the supply of free electricity to farmers for nine hours, the officials said that due to Covid-19 the supply has been restricted to 81 per cent.

In the previous kharif season, power was supplied to only 58 per cent of the feeders during the day time. Now, the State is ready to supply the power for 9 hours to 81 per cent of the feeders, said officials. However, the Chief Minister has ordered the officials to supply power for free to 100 per cent feeders from the next rabi season.

Secretary for Energy Department Srikanth, GENCO chairman Sai Prasad, GENCO MD B Sridhar and Chief Minister's Chief Advisor Ajeya Kallam were among those present at the meeting.