  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

AP Govt Announces 50% Interest Waiver on Property Tax Arrears – Deadline March 31, 2025

Highlights

AP offers a 50% interest waiver on overdue property tax if paid by March 31, 2025, to aid taxpayers and boost arrears recovery.

In a relief for property tax defaulters, the Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration Department has announced a concession on interest for overdue property taxes. The government has decided to waive 50% of the interest on outstanding property tax dues, provided they are paid by March 31, 2025.

According to an official order issued on Tuesday by Principal Secretary Suresh Kumar, this move comes in response to public appeals and aims to facilitate the recovery of property tax arrears amounting to crores of rupees. The waiver applies to unpaid taxes on both buildings and vacant plots, in addition to the current year’s property tax.

The state government hopes this initiative will encourage timely payments and ease the financial burden on property owners. Residents are urged to take advantage of this opportunity before the deadline.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick