AP govt. announces fitment of 23.29 percent for employees and increases retirement age

The government of Andhra Pradesh has announced the PRC to the employees. After lengthy negotiations over the past few months, the government has finally taken a decision on the PRC. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced that 23.29 per cent fitment is being given to employees. The CM, who met with the unions, has already revealed the government's decisions.

The government also increased the retirement age from 60 to 62. The chief minister said that the increased salaries would come into effect from January 1, 2022. The union leaders were happy to hear that the CM had said that the pending DAs would be paid from January and that the new PRC would come into force from April 2020.

The chief minister said despite there is no chance for the fitment to be increased beyond 14.69 percent, government has went ahead to give 23.29 percent considering the welfare of the employees. "Despite the additional burden of Rs 10,247 crore a year on the government due to these decisions, we are accepting this responsibility to do good to the employees," YS Jagan said.