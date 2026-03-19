AP govt announces job calendar as Ugadi gift

On the occasion of Ugadi, the Andhra Pradesh coalition government on Thursday unveiled its Job Calendar, marking what officials described as a significant step towards employment generation.

Reacting to the announcement, Nara Lokesh shared his views on X, describing the initiative as a “festival of jobs” and a special Ugadi gift for the youth of the state. He stated that recruitment examinations would be conducted and vacancies filled within a stipulated timeframe, adding that the syllabus for these examinations would be released in advance.

The Minister also assured unemployed youth that henceforth, the government would announce job vacancies annually on Ugadi. Emphasising that he had fulfilled his earlier promise, he said a “people’s government” had successfully delivered the Job Calendar.

Lokesh urged job aspirants to begin preparing for competitive examinations and extended his Ugadi greetings to all candidates.