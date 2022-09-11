AP govt. announces YSR Kalyanamasthu and Shaadi Tofa schemes, to begin from October 1

The YSRCP government led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has come forward with other key schemes named YSR Kalyanamasthu and Shaadi Tofa schemes where financial assistance of one lakh rupees will be provided under this scheme for the marriage of girls from poor families. It has been revealed that these schemes will be implemented from October 1. Also, the government has announced Rs.1.2 lakh for inter-caste marriages and Rs 1.5 lakh for the wedding of the disabled.



AP CMO officials revealed that this scheme applies to SC, ST, minority communities, BCs, disabled people, and families of construction workers. The YSRCP leaders said that Jagan's government has introduced this scheme to support the families of poor girls and give them honourable marriages. They praised that YS Jagan has already implemented 98.44 percent of the promises given and has proved his sincerity in the implementation of welfare schemes.

YSRCP leaders said that under this scheme, more cash assistance will be received than the previous government. During Chandrababu Naidu's regime, SCs were given Rs. 40,000, and STs were Rs. 50,000 under the 'Chandranna Pelli Kanuka' scheme.