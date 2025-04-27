AP govt appoints superintendents to govt hospitals and medical colleges accross the state

Live
In a significant move to enhance the quality of education and administration within medical colleges, the coalition government of Andhra Pradesh has commenced a series of appointments across various institutions.
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has sanctioned the appointment of new principals and superintendents, signalling a commitment to reforming the medical education landscape.
Dr. Sandhyadevi has been appointed as the new principal of Andhra Medical College in Visakhapatnam, while Dr. Vishnuvardhan takes the helm at Kakinada Government Medical College. Additionally, Dr. Rajeshwari has been designated as the principal of Nellore Medical College.
The government has also made key appointments for superintendents at the Government General Hospitals (GGH) in several cities. Dr. Subrahmanyam will lead the Ongole GGH, Dr. Amulya has been appointed for Srikakulam, Dr. Radha for Tirupati, and Dr. V. Manmadha Rao for Machilipatnam. Furthermore, Dr. A.V. Rao has been entrusted with overall responsibility for these appointments.
In a related development, eight professors have been promoted to the rank of Additional Director of Medical Education, reflecting the government’s efforts to bolster leadership within the medical education system. These changes aim to improve standards and accountability in medical training across the state.