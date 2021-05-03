AP govt. decides to impose partial curfew in the state from May 5 amid spike in covid cases

The government of Andhra Pradesh led by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has took a sensational decision as cases were on the rise in the state. It was decided to implement a daytime partial curfew from the 5th of this month by giving timings for the running of shops only between 6 to 12 in the morning. On the other hand, section 144 will also be enforced at that time.



Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a review on the covid situation in the state. The decision was made as part of measures being taken to contain dreadful virus due to the number of cases is increasing day by day. The CM directed the authorities to increase the number of beds in hospitals along with covid preventive measures.



The curfew will last for two weeks across the state, with the exceptions given to emergency services. People were asked to cooperate to contain coronavirus and follow the covid guidelines. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed that strict action be taken against anyone violating the rules. Night curfew is already in force across the state and now curfew will be enforced during the day as well. This means that the curfew will be in force from 12 noon to 6 pm the next day.

