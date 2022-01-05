AP govt. decides to provide Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits to students at the start of academic year

The Andhra Pradesh government is making several key decisions regarding education for students. It is providing better education to the students studying in public schools as well as helping them in meeting their financial needs. In this context, the AP government has given good news to students studying in government schools by announcing that 'Jagannanna Vidya Kanuka kits will be provided before the start of next academic year.



AP Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh has directed the authorities to send kits to schools during the summer holidays. It was suggested that the finalisation of tenders should be expedited. The Minister suggested that the orders should be issued as soon as possible after concluding agreements with the concerned agencies. The minister also directed the officials to prepare a list of those eligible for Amma Vodi and Vidya Deevena schemes as well

The Jagananna Vidya Kanuka Kit include three pairs of uniforms, shoes, socks, belts, textbooks, notebooks, and a bag. On the other hand, the government pays the full fees payable to colleges for poor students pursuing ITI, polytechnic, degree, engineering, and medicine courses under the Education Grants Scheme for Poor Students. Thus, after the Jagan government came to power, many schemes were introduced to help the students financially. CM Jagan has been launching various schemes to help poor students.