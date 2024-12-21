AP Govt establishes sub-committee for free bus travel for women

In a significant move towards enhancing public transport accessibility, the Andhra Pradesh government has announced the formation of a ministerial sub-committee dedicated to the implementation of free bus travel for women. Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy will lead this sub-committee, which includes Home Minister Anitha and Tribal Affairs and Women and Child Welfare Minister Gummadi Sandhyarani as members. The principal secretary of the transport department will serve as the convener.

The newly formed sub-committee is tasked with studying the implementation of free bus travel initiatives in various states and will present its findings to the government as soon as possible. This decision aligns with Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu's commitment to providing free travel for women in RTC (Road Transport Corporation) buses as part of the Super Six schemes.

Recently, Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy revealed plans for the implementation of this initiative, which is set to commence next Sankranti. The RTC is currently making necessary arrangements to facilitate the launch of this program, aimed at improving transportation options for women across the state.