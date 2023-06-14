  • Menu
AP govt. extends DSC 98 contract teachers tenure by 11 months

AP govt. extends DSC 98 contract teachers tenure by 11 months
Highlights

Andhra Pradesh Government has issued orders renewing the services of DSC-98 contract teachers.

Andhra Pradesh Government has issued orders renewing the services of DSC-98 contract teachers. The contract of teachers has been extended for a period of 11 months.

It has issued a letter extending the contract of teachers from June 1, 2023 to April 30, 2024.

The school education department has stated in the order that it will follow the policy of no work - no pay for one month.

