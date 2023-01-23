  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

AP govt. gives permission to Lokesh's Yuvagalam Padayatra with conditions

SP Y.Rishanth Reddy
x

SP Y.Rishanth Reddy

Highlights

SP Y.Rishanth Reddy declared that Government has accorded permission for padayatra of TDP National General Secretary N.Lokesh Babu as prescribed terms and conditions

Chittoor SP Y.Rishanth Reddy declared that Government has accorded permission for padayatra of TDP National General Secretary N.Lokesh Babu as prescribed terms and conditions.

Speaking to media here on Monday that SP made it clear that Lokesh Babu should not resort for any provoking statements during his meetings.

It may be stated here that Lokesh Babu kick off his Yuvagalam movement from Kuppam on January 27th. Wide spread resentment has been witnessed among the TDP big bulls over the earlier conditions imposed by State DGP.

However the TDP stalwarts have categorically declared that no force could stop the proposed padayatra of Lokesh.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X