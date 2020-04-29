AP govt gives relief to former CS LV Subrahmanyam to take charge online amid lockdown

The Andhra Pradesh government led by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given a relief to the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam in concern to taking charge. In the past, he was removed from the post of Chief Secretary and appointed as the Director of Human Resource Development Center at Bapatla. However, he went on leave without taking office. LV Subramaniam has been on vacation ever since he was ousted as chief secretary. In the meantime, LV Subramanyam's tenure is coming to an end in this month, which means he had to take over the office and then retire.

Since, the former chief secretary is staying in Hyderabad and due to his lockdown, he cannot move to Bapatla and take charge, hence the government has gave a relief for LV Subramanyam to take charge through online.

The transfer of LV Subramaniam has come after a dispute between former and Chief Minister's Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash. The issue has become sensational then. There is also a debate that, how a chief Secretary oils be transferred to a lower cadre. There was speculations that LV Subramanyam was ousted for questioning the transfer of some of the important documents directly into the cabinet without the knowledge of the highest-ranking official chief secretary. However, the government denied the allegations.

Soon after LV Subrahmanyam was ousted, the Nilam Sawhney was appointed as the chief secretary of the state in last November.