AP govt gives suggestions' to boozers to counter withdrawal symptoms amid lockdown

Andhra Pradesh: With the imposition of nation-wide lockdown, there are reports that there is a rise in number of cases who are suffering from alcohol withdrawal symptoms across the country especially in two Telugu states. It is learnt that due to non-availability of liquor in local markets in view of lockdown for the past twenty days, tipplers are experiencing withdrawal symptoms such as sleeplessness, restlessness and etc.

In the view of increasing cases at certain hospitals in the state, the Andhra Pradesh government headed by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, which is against the alcohol consumption and trying to eradicate the alcohol in the state has given some suggestions to the boozers to cope up with withdrawal symptoms. The government has advised them to spend the time with family by watching TV, movies, etc and moreover it asked them to do physical exercises and have a sound sleep to avoid psychological problems met due to the unavailability of liquor.

The government appealed the liquor consumers to visit doctor if they have withdrawal symptoms such as trembling hands, headache and others.