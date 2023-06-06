AP govt. holds a conference in Agriculture exports, says its aim is to increase farmers income

A brainstorming conference was organized under the auspices of the AP Govt. on Tuesday in Vijayawada on the exports of AP agricultural and commercial crops. On this occasion, Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy said that this workshop was organized with the aim of bringing more income to the farmer with less investment. He said CM Jagan is taking decisions to make agriculture profitable for the farmer and opined that CM has ordered programs to provide more flexibility to the farmers.

Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy said that multi-purpose godowns are coming and digital policy has been introduced so that societies and market yards do not turn into political resettlement. Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy commented that there is a possibility of exporting our agricultural products to more than a hundred countries

Meanwhile Kakani Govardhan Reddy responded to attack on Anam Venkataramana Reddy and said that culprits will be held and denied allegations on YSRCP leaders. Kakani Govardhan Reddy said that he welcomes the CBI investigation in the matter of theft in the court and what happened in the matter of theft in the court will be known soon.