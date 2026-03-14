AP govt holds meeting on LPG Supplies amid Iran war, says no need of panic

In light of the ongoing Iran conflict, the Andhra Pradesh government is closely monitoring LPG supplies across the state. Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav and Minister Atchannaidu convened a high-level meeting today (Saturday) at the Civil Supplies Bhavan, involving senior officials from the Civil Supplies Department and representatives from various oil companies. The discussion focused on the current status of gas supplies within Andhra Pradesh.

As of the 12th of this month, LPG reserves in the state stood at 17,962 metric tonnes, with a total of 161.19 lakh LPG connections. Officials confirmed there have been no disruptions at any of the LPG bottling plants. India imports 60 per cent of its LPG, with 90 per cent arriving via the Strait of Hormuz. In response, the Central Government has directed refineries to boost LPG production, affirming that domestic output is proceeding at full capacity. Orders have been issued to prioritise domestically produced LPG for local consumers, with non-domestic supplies allocated mainly for hospitals and educational institutions. A committee comprising representatives from IOCL, HPCL, and BPCL is reviewing LPG allocations for restaurants and hotels.

In Andhra Pradesh, the price of a domestic LPG cylinder remains fixed at Rs. 935. Under the 'Deepam-2' scheme, eligible beneficiaries receive a 100 per cent subsidy on up to three cylinders annually. Although a Natural Gas Control Order was issued on 9 March to regulate gas supplies, domestic PNG and vehicular CNG supplies continue uninterrupted. Supplies to industries are being maintained at 80 per cent of their average consumption over the past six months, while fertiliser plants receive 70 per cent. However, supplies to refineries and petrochemical units have been reduced to 35 per cent. The government has issued warnings against panic buying and hoarding.

The standard delivery time for domestic LPG is now between two and five days, with the booking interval extended from 21 to 25 days. The government has assured that all necessary measures are being taken to prevent any disruptions to fuel supplies.

Yesterday (Friday), leaders from the AP Star Hotels Association and Vijayawada Hotels Association met with Minister Keshav, demanding an immediate increase in their LPG supplies. They emphasised that without this, they would be unable to continue operating. The issue was also discussed during today’s high-level meeting.