  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

AP govt. holds Meeting with Construction Companies over capital Amaravati

AP govt. holds Meeting with Construction Companies over capital Amaravati
x
Highlights

The coalition government in Andhra Pradesh is making swift decisions for the reconstruction of Amaravati, the state's capital.

The coalition government in Andhra Pradesh is making swift decisions for the reconstruction of Amaravati, the state's capital. In a recent development, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu convened a meeting with representatives of construction companies that had previously worked on the capital's construction projects.

One of the key topics of discussion at the meeting was the time limit for issuing tenders for the ongoing reconstruction works. The government is actively engaging with the companies to find ways to resume and continue the halted construction projects.

The meeting was attended by Minister Narayana and several senior officials from the government. The aim of the discussions was to strategize on how best to move forward with the reconstruction efforts and ensure the timely completion of the capital city.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X