AP govt. holds Meeting with Construction Companies over capital Amaravati

The coalition government in Andhra Pradesh is making swift decisions for the reconstruction of Amaravati, the state's capital. In a recent development, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu convened a meeting with representatives of construction companies that had previously worked on the capital's construction projects.
One of the key topics of discussion at the meeting was the time limit for issuing tenders for the ongoing reconstruction works. The government is actively engaging with the companies to find ways to resume and continue the halted construction projects.
The meeting was attended by Minister Narayana and several senior officials from the government. The aim of the discussions was to strategize on how best to move forward with the reconstruction efforts and ensure the timely completion of the capital city.