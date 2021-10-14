AP govt. issues Gazette notification over removal of Kakinada Municipal Corporation Mayor

The Kakinada Municipal Corporation mayor Sunkara Pavani, who lost the no-confidence motion moved by the corporators alleging her of dictatorship had lost her post. The Andhra Pradesh government issued a gazette notification removing her from the post of mayor. Y. Srilakshmi, Special Chief Secretary, Department of Municipalities issued the orders through GOMS No. 129.



The no-confidence motion moved by the majority of corporators was passed under Section 91 / A (6) of the Andhra Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act, 1955. Along with her, the government also issued orders removing Deputy Mayor Kala Sathibabu from the corporation.



Against this backdrop, Deputy Mayor Chodipalli Prasad will be the 'Acting Mayor. It is learned that when a mayor loses a post under the Corporation Act, all powers will be transferred to the deputy mayor in that position. Chodipalli Prasad, who was recently elected as the Deputy Mayor-2, is likely to continue as the 'Acting Mayor' till the next mayoral election as the Deputy Mayor-1 also lost his post along with the Mayor.

The government will send a proposal to the Election Commission to hold elections for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor. From there, a new mayor will be elected as soon as the date is finalised.