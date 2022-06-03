AP govt. issues new guidelines for the sale of movie tickets online

The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday issued guidelines on online movie ticket sales. AFFDC (Andhra Pradesh Film Development Corporation) has been entrusted with the responsibility of managing the service provider as the nodal agency for the sale of movie tickets. Theaters in the state will have to enter into an agreement with the APFDC.



According to the latest decision, all theaters and private companies must make sales through the nodal agency service provider Gateway with a service charge of 2% levied on each ticket sold.



The tickets must be sold online without any manipulation in theaters. Tickets should be on sale only from the week before in the wake of the new movie release.



It is known that the former minister Perni Nani had earlier announced that the government would bring in an online ticketing system that would only apply to prices set by the government. He explained after a meeting with cine celebrities and opined the government would respond positively to the request film fraternity. He said the rates fixed by the government were explained to them.